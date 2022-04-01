Minister of State at the Cabinet Office of the UK Nigel Adams speaks at the meeting (Photo: https://thoidai.com.vn/)

London (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long and a delegation of Vietnamese artists paid a courtesy visit to Minister of State at the Cabinet Office of the UK Nigel Adams in London on March 31 on the occasion of the ongoing Vietnam Days in the UK 2022.



At the meeting, Ambassador Long spotlighted the significance of the Vietnam Days in the UK 2022, saying that it offers a chance to advance the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



For his part, Adams shared his impression of Vietnam during his working visit to the Southeast Asian nation in July last year, saying that he was especially impressed by Vietnamese wonderful songs and musical melodies thereby understanding the important role of culture and music for the Vietnamese people.



He thanked Vietnamese artists for their contributions to the programme celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70th anniversary of ascending to the throne.



The UK official emphasised the importance of artistic language and music, and spoke highly of Vietnam’s cultural and artistic events in the UK.



He promised to do his best to further foster the friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries, expressing his belief that the bilateral relations will develop more and more sustainably in the future.



Addressing the meeting, Secretary of State for Education of the UK Nadhim Zahawi said he hopes the two countries will further expand their friendship and cooperation in the coming time, especially in education./.