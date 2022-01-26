Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the 26th United Nations Climate Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK. (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, PM Chinh said as a developing nation, Vietnam has embarked on industrialisation for over the past three decades.With advantages in renewable energy, Vietnam will build and roll out measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions by its own resources, together with international cooperation and support, especially from developed countries, in terms of both finance and technological transfer, the PM said, stressing that the move is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.“So there's a lot of work that we can do together. And the international community also increased its commitment to provide finance to developing countries, such as Vietnam,” Ward said.Specifically, the UK has announced new funding for the ASEAN Green Climate Fund, which will provide good investment opportunities in the renewable energy sphere.“We want to work with Vietnam and other big donors and institutions like the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and other partners to ensure the climate finance is flowing to Vietnam, particularly to the grid,” he stressed.The ambassador added that there are lots of private sector companies that want to invest in solar power in wind power, helping Vietnam to green its economy.Regarding the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership in 2021, Ward said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the relations have made a lot of progress in politics, security and economy.He highlighted the exchange of delegations in the year, notably the trip to the UK by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh from October 31 to November 2, and the official visit to Vietnam by British Secretary of State for Defence Robert Ben Lobban Wallace in July.As members of the UN Security Council, Vietnam and the UK had exchanges of ideas on a lot of global security issues, according to the ambassador.