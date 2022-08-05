Minister Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK To Minh Thu (third, left) meets with representatives of the local authorities(Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) - Greater Manchester Police on August 4 officially announced the identity of four Vietnamese citizens who had been reported missing in a blaze on May 7 in Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater Manchester.



Police said the four people were Chu Van Cuong (39 ), Nguyen Van Uoc (31), Nguyen Van Duong (29) and Le Thanh Nam (21). Their families had lost contact since May 7.



According to a statement from the local police, investigation teams have been searching around Bismark House Mill since workers found bodies on July 23.



The remains of a third victim have been recovered, but they have yet to be officially identified.



Lewis Hughes, senior investigator and head of GMP's identification team, said that police have contacted the relatives of the four above-mentioned people , and will make every effort to ensure that they are updated with information and fully supported.



Minister Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK To Minh Thu said that the embassy is keeping in close contact with local police and authorities.



The embassy has also made plans to implement necessary protective measures and post-mortem processes necessary in case the victims are confirmed to be Vietnamese citizens, Thu said.



Vietnamese citizens who need assistance or have related information can contact the Citizen Protection hotline of the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, telephone + 44 7713 181 501./.