Society Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Society Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order Entertainment establishments in Hanoi’s Old Quarter are ordered to close until the end of March amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Quang Ngai province commemorates victims of Son My massacre An incense offering ceremony was held on March 16 to commemorate 504 victims of a massacre by US troops 52 years ago in Tinh Khe commune of Quang Ngai city, the central province of Quang Ngai.