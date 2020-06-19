UK webinar on post-pandemic investment opportunities in Vietnam
Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Tran Ngoc An (front, centre) and embassy staff join the webinar (Source: VNA)
London (VNA) – The UK’s Asia Scotland Institute held a webinar on June 18, focusing on Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 response as well as post-pandemic business and investment opportunities in the country.
With Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Tran Ngoc An, several Vietnamese experts and investors being its speakers, the webinar attracted the participation of around 70 audiences who are individual investors, and representatives from several universities, investment funds and enterprises in Scotland and northern Britain.
During the event, participants showed their interest in Vietnam’s experience in the COVID-19 fight, its economic situation and policies in post-pandemic economic development and recovery, as well as investment and cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and the UK in general and Scotland in particular.
They were impressed by information about Vietnam’s achievements in disease response, when it has so far reported over 340 coronavirus-positive cases and no fatalities, although it has a population of over 97 million and holds a long border line with China – the first outbreak.
Ambassador An said that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an negative impact on Vietnam’s economic growth targets, but the country is still considered one of the most positively growing economies in the region, with strong recovery to a growth rate of at least 6.8 percent in 2021.
He added that the webinar is one of activities the embassy has coordinated with agencies and organisations in the UK to boost collaboration between the two countries to address negative impacts of the pandemic, especially in 2020 when they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership./.