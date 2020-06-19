World Thailand approves large-scale projects to spur economy Thailand’s Board of Investment (BoI) recently approved five large-scale projects with a total investment value of 41.83 billion THB (1.34 billion USD) in an effort to reactivate economic drivers after the country began easing lockdown measures.

World Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on June 18 that Japan is in talks to make exceptions to its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, as it seeks to ease travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

World Indonesia outlines export facilitation strategy Indonesian Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto said that the country has outlined a strategy to facilitate exports, which have strongly dropped in recent times.