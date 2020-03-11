Ukrainian media highlights Vietnamese community’s support for local fire victims
Many newspapers of Ukraine have reported on the financial assistance of the Vietnamese community in the country for local victims of a fire in Odessa in December last year.
The scene of the fire (Source: Kyivpost)
Hanoi (VNA) – Many newspapers of Ukraine have reported on the financial assistance of the Vietnamese community in the country for local victims of a fire in Odessa in December last year.
Migratsia newspaper under the Ukrainian State Committee of Nationalities and Migration has ran an article highlighting the visit by representatives of the Vietnamese community to Hradenisty on February 25 to present nearly 2,000 USD to relatives of Sergey Shatokhin – a firefighter who passed away while doing his task in the fire.
The newspaper cited Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Odessa Nguyen Nhu Manh as saying that overseas Vietnamese in Odessa see the country as their second home so they are never indifferent to any incident or event involving local people.
Wife of the firefighter Lyudmila Shatokhina expressed her appreciation for the donation from the Vietnamese community, it said.
According to Migratsia, the Vietnamese community in Odessa raised 30,000 UAH (1,226 USD) to support the rescue operation.
Meanwhile, local electronic newspapers Znajut Vsi and Delovaja Odessa have also reported on the above-mentioned visit, and another one by the community to the family of Anna Bortyuk– a college teacher who died while evacuating students during the fire./.