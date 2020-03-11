World COVID-19: Singapore criticises irresponsible virus carriers Singaporean authorities on March 10 criticised coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 carriers for socially irresponsible actions that risk spreading the disease.

World Indonesia’s budget deficit forecast to reach 2.2-2.5 pct of GDP Indonesia's state budget deficit is expected to reach 2.2-2.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year as the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) has hindered global economic activities, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

ASEAN Vietnam’s initiatives on ASEAN economic cooperation adopted The 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM)’ Retreat has approved Vietnam’s 12 prioritised initiatives on economic cooperation in ASEAN during the ASEAN Chairman Year 2020.

World Thailand cancels Songkran-related events amid COVID-19 fears Thailand’s Bangkok administration has decided to cancel all state and private-sponsored events related to Thailand’s annual water-splashing Songkran Festival due to fears of the COVID-19 epidemic.