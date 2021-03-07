Ukrainian President hails Vietnam socio-economic, integration achievements
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach has presented his credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who lauded Vietnam’s achievements in the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause as well as economic development, international and regional integration and improvement of locals’ living conditions.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach (L) has presented his credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensk (Photo: VNA)Kiev (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach has presented his credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who lauded Vietnam’s achievements in the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause as well as economic development, international and regional integration and improvement of locals’ living conditions.
At a reception for the diplomat following the presentation, the host expressed his pleasure at the positive growth of the Vietnam-Ukraine partnership, and thanked Vietnam for supporting Ukraine in the COVID-19 prevention and control.
He showed his hope that the bilateral cooperation will be further expanded in various areas, especially in vaccine production, trade and culture.
President Zelensky wished Ambassador Thach a successful office tenure, and many contributions to the acceleration of the ties between the two Governments and peoples.
He took the occasion to invite President Nguyen Phu Trong to visit Ukraine in August this year on the occasion of the 30th independence anniversary of the country.
For his part, Ambassador Thach extended regards and best wishes from Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong to President Zelensky as well as people and Government of Ukraine.
He expressed his delight to take office as an ambassador to Ukraine, a beautiful country that is rich in historical tradition and culture.
The diplomat thanked the State and people of Ukraine for supporting Vietnam during the past struggle for national independence and current national construction and defence.
He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to developing ties with Ukraine.
At the reception, Ambassador Thach proposed that President Zelensky and Ukrainian authorities assist him in completing his tasks and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the host country.
He also conveyed Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong’s invitation to President Zelensky and his spouse to visit Vietnam. President Zelensky accepted the invitation with pleasure./.