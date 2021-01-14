Society HCM City seizes 31kg of drugs sent from abroad by mail Over 31 kg of drugs of various types have been found in multiple parcels sent from abroad by mail and express mail to Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s Customs Department announced on January 13.

Society Architect Vo Trong Nghia honoured at 2020 Design for Asia Awards Vietnam’s well-known architecture Vo Trong Nghia and his team in VTN Architects have been honoured at the 2020 Design for Asia (DFA) Awards for their project “Stepping Park House” located in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Resources must be prioritised for ethnic minority areas: NA leader While the lives of people in ethnic minority and mountainous areas have improved over the years, efforts must be made to preserve their unique cultural identities, a top lawmaker has said.

Society VNA wins A prize of 2020 "Golden Hammer & Sickle" award The photo reportage “The entire political system and people join hands in the COVID-19 fight” by a group of photojournalists from the Vietnam News Agency wins the A prize of the fifth National Press Awards on Party building, called “Bua Liem Vang” (Golden Hammer & Sickle). The award ceremony was held in Hanoi on Jan. 13.