UK’s GREAT scholarships for sustainable development launched
The British Council said on January 13 it has launched the GREAT scholarship programme for sustainable development for students from five countries, including Vietnam.
The programme is designed for those who want to study at a UK university for a one-year postgraduate course in a climate change-related subject. (Photo: britishcouncil.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The British Council said on January 13 it has launched the GREAT scholarship programme for sustainable development for students from five countries, including Vietnam.
The other four countries benefiting from the 280,000 GBP programme are Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.
The programme is designed for those who want to study at a UK university for a one-year postgraduate course in a climate change-related subject. Each scholarship offers a minimum of 10,000 GBP towards tuition fees.
The scholarships are jointly funded by the British Council, the GREAT Britain Campaign, and participating UK higher education institutions.
For 2021–2022, academic year, students from Vietnam can apply for this scholarship through Anglia Ruskin University, Royal Agricultural University, University College London, University of Bristol, University of East Anglia, University of Greenwich./.