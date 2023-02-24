Business ATM Online app launched Fintech company ATM Online has officially launched its ATM Online app that offers customers online installment-loans.

Business FPT acquires Intertec International’s IT services division Vietnam’s leading technology firm, FPT, on February 23 announced its acquisition of Intertec International’s (Intertec) IT Services division to further strengthen its North American nearshore delivery capabilities.

Business Samsung – evidence of Vietnam-RoK relation development: official Investment cooperation of Samsung Group in Vietnam is a clear embodiment of the fine development of the relationship between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Southeast Asian country.

Business Vietnam, Germany joint committee discusses economic cooperation The second meeting of the Vietnam-Germany Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation took place at the headquarters of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action in Berlin on February 23.