UK’s joining CPTPP will benefit agreement members: Vietnamese minister
The UK’s participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will bring about wonderful trade and investment opportunities to each CPTPP member, while affirming the deal as a model of economic cooperation in the region in the 21st century, a Vietnamese official has said.
Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The UK’s participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will bring about wonderful trade and investment opportunities to each CPTPP member, while affirming the deal as a model of economic cooperation in the region in the 21st century, a Vietnamese official has said.
During his phone talks with Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for the Department for Business and Trade of the UK, on February 23, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien stressed that Vietnam will continue its coordination with other CPTPP members to soon conclude the negotiations on the UK’s joining the agreement.
For her part, Badenoch said joining the CPTPP is one of her top priorities as the Secretary of State for the Department for Business and Trade of the UK, and thanked Vietnam for its cooperation and support for the process.
Vietnam’s hosting the next round of talks in Phu Quoc late this month will contribute to the accelerating the process, especially in the context of the two countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties this year, she noted.
Badenoch expressed her hoped that CPTPP members and the UK will handle the pending issues during the meeting to end the negotiations in principle.
After the four rounds of talks held online in 2022, the next meeting is scheduled for February 27 in Phu Quoc, off the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang./.