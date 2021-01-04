Business Vietnam makes progress in fight against IUU fishing The European Commission (EC) has made positive assessment of Vietnam’s fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing following two inspections in the past over three years since EC imposed a “yellow card” on Vietnam’s export of aquatic products to Europe.

Business UKVFTA hoped to promote Vietnam’s exports The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), which became effective on January 1, is expected to create a strong motivation pushing Vietnam forwards on the path of economic development and international integration.

Business HCM City’s EPZs, IPs attract over 747.6 million USD in 2020 Over 747.6 million USD were poured into export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) in Ho Chi Minh City in 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.79 percent, according to the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA).