Business Kien Giang aims to improve industrial production value by 8% The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang strives for industrial production value to reach more than 48.18 trillion VND (2.04 billion USD) this year, a year-on-year increase of 8%.

Videos Positive signals for rice exports in 2023 ​ Vietnam exported nearly 7.2 million tonnes of rice worth 3.49 billion USD last year, including many shipments navigating demanding markets such as Japan and the EU.

Business Prices of petrol hold, oil down 520-960 VND per litre from January 11 In the latest petrol price adjustment on January 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol remained unchanged compared with those of the last adjustment.

Business Hanoi sees strong recovery in serviced apartment market in Q4/2022 Hanoi’s real estate market in the fourth quarter of 2022 saw a better performance in the serviced apartment segment than in apartments sales, according to the Savills’ report on the Hanoi property market released on January 10.