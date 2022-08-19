Business Farmer Support Fund works as lever for economic development in Bac Ninh Many farmer households in the northern province of Bac Ninh have benefited from soft loans to develop their production and increase income thanks to the support from the provincial Fund for Farmer Support.

Business Four subsidiaries of PetroVietnam named in Forbes Vietnam’s list of top 50 listed firms Four member companies of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) have been named in the list of the top 50 listed firms in Vietnam in 2022 compiled by Forbes Vietnam.

Business Hai Phong develops science, technology to serve sea-based economy The northern port city of Hai Phong will become Vietnam’s centre for marine science and technology development, as set in the Politburo’s Resolution No.45 on building and developing the city by 2030, with a vision to 2045.