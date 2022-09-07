Business Reference exchange rate up 16 VND on September 7 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,261 VND/USD on September 7, up 16 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic CPI inches up 0.005% in August Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in August increased slightly by 0.005% from the previous month. Among the 11 groups of main consumer goods and services, nine reported price hikes, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Moody’s upgrades Vietnam’s ratings to Ba2, outlook to stable The Finance Ministry said on September 6 that Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Vietnam’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Ba2 from Ba3 and changed the outlook to stable from positive.

Business Newly-registered enterprises hit record Almost 150,000 enterprises were established or re-joined the market in the first eight months of the year, up 31 percent compared to the same period last year.