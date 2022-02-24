UN Charter important basis for int’l community’s actions: Vietnamese Ambassador
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has stressed the importance of the UN Charter in Vietnam’s foreign policy, affirming that it is an important basis for the international community’s actions during difficult times
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) - Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has stressed the importance of the UN Charter in Vietnam’s foreign policy, affirming that it is an important basis for the international community’s actions during difficult times.
Addressing the annual session of the Special Committee on the UN Charter on February 23, he recalled Vietnam’s organisation in January 2020 of an open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on upholding the UN Charter, adding that the UNSC Presidency Statement adopted at that time is still valid.
The diplomat emphasised the need for nations to comply with international law and the Charter through specific actions, promote cooperation and mutual assistance between the UN and regional organisations for peace and sustainable development.
Regarding the settlement of disputes by peaceful means, Ambassador Anh affirmed that Vietnam always upholds this basic principle of international law, especially the use of measures mentioned in Article 33 of the UN Chapter, and supports the committee’s effort to continue discussing this topic.
There are many comprehensive legal frameworks and effective mechanisms, such as those of the UN Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), for parties to settle disputes, he said, welcoming the committee's discussion of good practices in the use of adjudication.
The Special Committee on the UN Charter was established in 1975 to discuss the implementation of the Charter. It holds a meeting every year for countries to discuss and consider related proposals. Since its adoption in 1945, the Charter has been revised three times, in 1963, 1965 and 1973./.