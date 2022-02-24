Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 24 The following is a news summary for last evening by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam ready for citizen protection in Ukraine: spokesperson The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine is working on plans to be ready for citizen protection when necessary, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 23.

Politics Climate change response – Vietnam-US strategic cooperation area: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 23 affirmed that climate change response is the area of strategic cooperation between Vietnam and the US.

Politics Vietnam, US foster cooperation in crime prevention and combat Minister of Public Security General To Lam held online talks with Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Asher Wray on February 23.