ASEAN Cambodia sees highest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on April 19 confirmed 624 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of infections recorded in a day since the pandemic broke out in the Southeast Asian country.

ASEAN Regional nations report thousands of new COVID-19 cases The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,952 within one day to 1,609,300, with the death toll increasing by 143 to 43,567, the Health Ministry said on April 19.

ASEAN ASEAN Foundation launches Social Enterprise Development Programme The ASEAN Foundation on April 16 launched the ASEAN Social Enterprise Development Programme (SEDP) and a webinar to discuss regional social enterprise-related issues.