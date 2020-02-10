UN heavy engineering equipment operation course launched for instructors
At the event (Photo: baomoi)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Defence Ministry’s Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) launched a training course on the operation of heavy engineering equipment for instructors in Hanoi on February 10 within the framework of the United Nations Triangular Partnership Project (TPP) 2020 in Vietnam.
The launch ceremony was chaired by Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh who asked the VDPO, the engineer corps command and units concerned to ensure absolute safety for the course and promptly report contingencies to authorities.
The course, the third held in Vietnam, will be conducted from February 10 to March 14. It aims to improve skills in the maintenance of heavy engineering equipment for Vietnam and Asian countries, thus enhancing the capacity of rapid response and operations of engineer corps joining the UN peacekeeping mission.
It is also expected to raise understanding and cooperation in the UN peacekeeping mission between Vietnam and the UN, its member states and Japan.
Twenty foreign trainees from Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Nepal and Vietnam are taught by 29 Japanese lecturers and TPP coordinators.
The TPP was officially launched in 2014. Four years later, Vietnam was chosen by the UN as the first country in Asia-Pacific to hold the pilot training course under the TPP./.
