Society Vietnam attends international Buddhism conference in India Scholars from Vietnam, India and other countries including Australia and Belgium exchanged views on Buddhism’s role as a social and cultural bridge and a source of global peace at an international conference in India’s Bhubaneswar city on February 8-9.

Society 30 citizens arrive at Van Don airport from China Vietnam has flown home 30 citizens from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Society Vietnam acts to improve labour productivity Vietnam will launch a national programme to improve labour productivity, a critical factor for the middle-income country to enhance its competitiveness and develop.