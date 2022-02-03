UN lauds Vietnam’s contributions to peacekeeping operations
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has applauded Vietnam’s engagement and contributions to UN peacekeeping operations during a meeting with Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN on February 2.
Lacroix highlighted Vietnam’s contributions to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan as well as efforts by the country to promote female officers’ participation in UN peacekeeping operations.
The Under-Secretary-General affirmed that he himself and the UN Department of Peace Operations will continue their close coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence in deploying Vietnam’s engineering unit in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).
Lacroix noted his hope that Vietnam will make more contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, and intensify the engagement of female officers and French-speaking officials.
The UN official said he would like to visit Vietnam as soon as possible to hold working sessions with relevant ministries and agencies in this regard.
For his part, Quy, who came to say goodbye at the end of his tenure, emphasised the Under-Secretary-General’s role in UN peacekeeping operations over the past years.
He also thanked Lacroix for his support for Vietnam’s participation in this field, especially in cooperation in training and the sharing of experience in deploying peacekeeping forces.
Vietnam will make greater efforts to further contribute to UN peacekeeping operations, he stated./.