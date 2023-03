A doctor of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 in South Sudan cares for a patient. (Source: Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations)

- Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for South Sudan and Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), on March 3 appreciated the active and effective contributions, creativeness and efforts to overcome difficulties of medical officers and soldiers of the level-2 field hospital and peacekeepers of Vietnam at the UNMISS He made the recognition when talking to Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, at the first meeting in 2023 of the UN Security Council with representatives from 79 countries sending soldiers to the UNMISS.Ambassador Giang thank the UNMISS leader for creating conditions for Vietnam’s peacekeeping force to fulfil their tasks.He affirmed Vietnam's commitment to continue sending military and police personnel to participate in the UN peacekeeping activities in general and UNMISS in particular in the coming time.