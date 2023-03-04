UN official hails Vietnamese peacekeepers’ contributions to UNMISS
Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for South Sudan and Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), on March 3 appreciated the active and effective contributions, creativeness and efforts to overcome difficulties of medical officers and soldiers of the level-2 field hospital and peacekeepers of Vietnam at the UNMISS.
He made the recognition when talking to Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, at the first meeting in 2023 of the UN Security Council with representatives from 79 countries sending soldiers to the UNMISS.
Ambassador Giang thank the UNMISS leader for creating conditions for Vietnam’s peacekeeping force to fulfil their tasks.
He affirmed Vietnam's commitment to continue sending military and police personnel to participate in the UN peacekeeping activities in general and UNMISS in particular in the coming time.
In his remarks at the meeting, the ambassador reaffirmed the country's support for UNMISS’ mission, and emphasised the importance of building trust among related parties, including the Mission, authorities and local people, to create a favourable environment for the election and the process of building the Constitution of South Sudan.
Vietnam is willing to continue contributing to this effort through the implementation of and participation in support activities, he said.
The ambassador also shared Vietnamese peacekeepers’ efforts and creativeness in fulfilling their duties as well as taking care of the life, safety and health of the local people, thus consolidating and strengthening the cohesion and trust between them and the UN peacekeeping mission./.