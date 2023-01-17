Society Vietnam sees decrease in traffic accidents Traffic accidents in Vietnam have seen drops in all the three criteria of cases, fatalities and injuries since the launch of a campaign to ensure safety and and order for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday and other major events of the country.

Society Activities to celebrate Tet in UK, Cambodia The Vietnamese Family Partnership (VFP), in coordination with the Vietnamese Association in the UK (VAUK), hosted a traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) celebration for expatriates on January 15.

Videos Vietnamese Tet booths opened in French supermarkets France’s Carrefour Group and the Vietnamese Embassy in the country launched Vietnamese booths at all supermarkets run by the French retailer on January 13, to mark the traditional Lunar New Year, or Tet, holiday.