UN official hails Vietnam’s efforts in caring for children
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), had a meeting on January 16 with UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Violence against Children Najat Maalla M’jid who updated Giang on the outcomes of her recent visit to Vietnam and discussed measures to promote bilateral cooperation in the time to come.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), had a meeting on January 16 with UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Violence against Children Najat Maalla M’jid who updated Giang on the outcomes of her recent visit to Vietnam and discussed measures to promote bilateral cooperation in the time to come.
Najat Maalla M’jid showed her pleasure at the fruitful visit, and highly valued Vietnam’s policies, law and socio-economic efforts and achievements as well as attainments in implementing sustainable development goals, caring for and protecting children, especially those in difficulty.
She affirmed that she will continue to provide Vietnam with policy consultations for law and institution completion, while assisting the country in mobilising outside resources for better life and future for children, especially those from ethnic minority groups and far-flung areas, ensuring that no one is left behind.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Ambassador Giang spoke highly of the Vietnamese visit by Najat Maalla M’jid and the support that UN agencies have given to Vietnam in caring for and protecting children.
The Vietnamese Government always give top priority to children and the centre of all development policies, he stated, affirming that the country will continue to closely coordinate with the UN in this field./.