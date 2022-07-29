Politics Lawmakers discuss amendment of resolutions on city, administrative unit classification Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue presided over a meeting on July 29 to discuss the amendment of two resolutions on the classification of cities and administrative units.

Politics President chairs national defence and security council meeting President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security, chaired the second meeting of the council for the 2021-2026 term in Hanoi on July 29.

Politics Vietnam asks for more UNDP’s support for UXO clearance, peacekeeping Deputy Defence Minister Hoang Xuan Chien called for more support from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) for Vietnam in overcoming post-war bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) consequences and UN peacekeeping, during a meeting with Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary General, Deputy Regional Director and Director for the Asia-Pacific at UNDP, in Hanoi on July 28.

Politics Foreign Ministry working on visa problem with Germany The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with relevant agencies in solving the problem relating to German's temporary visa suspension on Vietnam's new passports.