UN praises Indonesia’s achievements in fighting COVID-19
UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed has praised Indonesia for successfully controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed has praised Indonesia for successfully controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) held in Bali, Indonesia, Amina expressed the UN appreciation to Indonesia for its steps to handle and respond to the pandemic.
She described the country’s effort to vaccinate 217 million citizens against the pandemic as a great achievement.
Amina affirmed that Indonesia is an important partner of the UN in disaster risk mitigation efforts.
Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said his government implemented dynamic policies to handle COVID-19 and strike a balance between public health and economic interests.
According to the president, Indonesia has administered 411 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.
Indonesia's daily COVID-19 cases have dropped drastically from 64,000 per day during the peak to 345 per day as of May 24. Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian country’s economic growth could be maintained at 5.01 percent and inflation rate at 3.5 percent.
Indonesian Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono on May 24 said that it will take more than six months to monitor the situation and confirm that the COVID-19 pandemic is over in Indonesia.
According to the Indonesian Health Ministry, the number of people with two-dose vaccinations against COVID-19 as of May 23 stood at 166.9 million out of the target of over 208 million./.
