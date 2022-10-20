During the COVID-19 pandemic combat, Vietnam received more than 61.7 million doses of vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX Facility. (Photo: VNA)

UN organisations in Vietnam, especially the World Health Organisation (WHO), have supported Vietnam in public health emergency preparedness, risk surveillance and assessment, disease investigation and response, laboratory, infection control and prevention, clinical management, and risk communication.For its part, Vietnam has continued to join UN efforts in addressing issues regarding regional and international peace and security, and human rights. The country actively engaged in the negotiations and signing of The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2018, and was the 10th country to ratify the treaty.Vietnam has also dispatched 493 officers to UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Department of Peace Operations at the UN headquarters.The country has deployed four rotations of Level-2 Field Hospital to South Sudan and an engineering unit to Abyei. Vietnam is one of the countries sending the most female officers to the UN peacekeeping missions.Vietnam was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, securing 192 out of 193 votes, and outstandingly performed the role in this position.The country has worked to promote ASEAN’s role in the council’s activities, actively cooperated with UN mechanisms on human rights, and launched reports on the implementation of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) as well as international conventions on human rights to which it is a member.Vietnam has assumed different important positions in UN agencies, including the Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for 2022-2025, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors for 2021-2023, among others. Most recently, Vietnam was elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.