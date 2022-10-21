Politics President hosts female officials, NA deputies President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 20 hosted a meeting with incumbent and former female leaders of the Party and State, female members of the 13th Party Central Committee and female deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics HCM City eyes stronger cooperation with Wallonie-Bruxelles Ho Chi Minh City wishes to strengthen cooperation with the French-speaking community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles) in potential fields such as clean energy, biology, health, education; digital transformation, and high-tech agriculture, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau has told a Belgian official.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Legislators look into draft amended anti-money laundering law Legislators scrutinised a proposal and a report on the draft Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control (amended) as part of the 4th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on October 20.