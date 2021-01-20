UN Security Council discusses Cyprus situation
The UN Security Council on January 19 held a routine consultation on the situation in Cyprus and activities of the UN Peacekeeping Force there (UNFICYP).
Elizabeth Spehar, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, reported on the island country’s situation and activities of the UNFICYP in the last half of 2020, particularly COVID-19 developments’ impact on UNFICYP operations and the peace process.
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’affaires a.i. at the Vietnamese mission to the UN, hailed efforts by Spehar and the UNFICYP to perform their duties amid a number of challenges caused by the pandemic’s impact.
He called on the parties concerned to respect the UNFICYP’s functions while voicing support of the UN Secretary-General’s convening an unofficial meeting among relevant sides to seek solutions to the Cyprus issue.
Expressing concern over developments in the reviewed period, Anh appealed to the parties to exercise self-restraint so as not to escalate tensions, make efforts to promote the building of trust among the parties and communities, especially amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and support the enhancement of women’s participation in processes in Cyprus./.