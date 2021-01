Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’affaires a.i. at the Vietnamese mission to the UN (Photo: VNA)

– The UN Security Council on January 19 held a routine consultation on the situation in Cyprus and activities of the UN Peacekeeping Force there (UNFICYP).Elizabeth Spehar, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, reported on the island country’s situation and activities of the UNFICYP in the last half of 2020, particularly COVID-19 developments’ impact on UNFICYP operations and the peace process. Ambassador Pham Hai Anh , Chargé d’affaires a.i. at the Vietnamese mission to the UN, hailed efforts by Spehar and the UNFICYP to perform their duties amid a number of challenges caused by the pandemic’s impact.He called on the parties concerned to respect the UNFICYP’s functions while voicing support of the UN Secretary-General’s convening an unofficial meeting among relevant sides to seek solutions to the Cyprus issue.Expressing concern over developments in the reviewed period, Anh appealed to the parties to exercise self-restraint so as not to escalate tensions, make efforts to promote the building of trust among the parties and communities, especially amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and support the enhancement of women’s participation in processes in Cyprus./.