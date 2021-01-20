World New Zealand media: Vietnam - the time has come Vietnam has started to emerge as the latest Asian nation with a strengthening position in the region, and a future high potential for economic growth, wrote Murat Ungor, a Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Otago in his article run by New Zealand’s website asiamediacentre.org.nz on January 18.

World ASEAN senior officials discuss preparations for AMM Retreat Senior officials of ASEAN member countries met online on January 19 to discuss preparations for the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMMR) that is slated for January 21.

World Indonesia aims to become world's largest vannamei shrimp producer Indonesian Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono is targeting to turn the country into the world's largest vannamei shrimp producer by pushing production to 16 million tonnes annually from the current figure of below one million tonnes.

World Thailand: airlines cut flights due to reduced number of passengers At this time, those who need to travel by air to various provinces across Thailand are asked to follow announcements by the airlines because they have cut the number of flights to some provinces due to a reduced number of passengers during the COVID-19 epidemic.