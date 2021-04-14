UN Security Council discusses Kosovo mission’s operation
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held an online meeting on April 13 to discuss the operation of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).
Zahir Tanin, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UNMIK, delivered a report on the mission’s work at site from September 16, 2020 to March 15, 2021, focusing on the speeding up of measures to build trust among all relevant parties and strengthen dialogue and support to local communities to deal with impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the council recognised the efforts of the mission and showed their hope that relevant parties increase dialogue and seek long-term and comprehensive solutions for peace and stability in the region.
Many countries expressed their support to the mission’s role in Kosovo. However, some others pointed to the need to consider the need to maintain the UNMIK’s operation.
Addressing the meeting, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, lauded the role of the UNMIK in Kosovo, especially in supporting the local community to cope with COVID-19.
He called on all parties concerned to seek comprehensive and long-lasting solutions in line with international law, the UN Charter and UNSC resolutions, while promoting dialogue and addressing differences as well as focusing on coping with the pandemic to ensure the livelihood and development of communities in Kosovo.
The UN Security Council, by its Resolution 1244 (1999), authorised the UN Secretary-General to establish an international civil presence in Kosovo – the UNMIK – in order to provide an interim administration for Kosovo under which the people of Kosovo could enjoy substantial autonomy./.