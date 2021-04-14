World Vietnam to maintain growth with new leadership: Malaysian media The Malaysian news service site theinnews.com (INS) has published an article, titled “Vietnam’s economy to keep growing solidly with new leaders”, highlighting that despite COVID-19, Vietnam has emerged as a shining star in Asia.

World Singaporean, RoK ministers talk bilateral, regional cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chung Eui-yong and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan held phone talks on April 13, discussing joint efforts to enhance bilateral and regional cooperation.

World Philippines records FDI growth of 41.5 percent in January Foreign direct investment (FDI) poured into the Philippines in January grew 41.5 percent year on year to 961 million USD, according to the country’s central bank Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

World Thai government mulls over immigration rules for investment, tourism attraction Leading experts of Thailand are working on plans to foster investment and revenue from tourism once COVID-19 is brought under control, which will be proposed to the government next month.