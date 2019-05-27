Vietnam's permanent mission to the United Nations participates in a discussion of the UN Security Council (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam has been nominated by Asian-Pacific countries in the UN as the only candidate from the region to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure, with the vote slated for June 7.If elected to the council, Vietnam will have more opportunities to make greater contributions to the UN.Implementing an external policy of multilateralisation and diversification of international relations and being a friend to all countries, Vietnam has made use of UN forums to expand its bilateral and multilateral ties with other nations and international organisations.Vietnam previously served as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2008-2009 tenure, which was the first time the country joined the UN’s most important agency for global peace and security.During the tenure, Vietnam implemented a foreign policy of peace and made contributions to addressing world conflicts and crisis while backing peaceful negotiations and restriction of sanctions, based on international law and principles of the UN Charter.Apart from fully participating in 1,500 meetings of the UN Security Council, Vietnam actively got involved in all matters and in all stages of work in the council, through making speeches, joining in negotiations, contributing to the drafting of resolutions and documents, and serving as chair and vice chair of some subcommittees of the council. It chaired the negotiations and compilation of the council’s resolution on women and security peace.As a representative of Asia, Vietnam pushed the peaceful settlement of regional issues as well as well matters in other regions like Africa and the Middle East.At the same time, the country was able to flexibly handle its relations with powerful countries and those with common interests and traditional relations based on respecting and protecting the legitimate interests of stakeholders.Vietnam’s activities at this important multilateral cooperation mechanism have helped enhance the country’s image and promote its bilateral relations with foreign partners.Vietnam’s running for the position as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure comes from the country’s desire to be a responsible member of the international community and make more contributions to peace, development and prosperity in the world.In the future, Vietnam will continue joining hands with other member countries of the council to promote equal, friendly and cooperative international rapports as well as ensure the legitimate interests of all nations, especially developing ones.-VNA