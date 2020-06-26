UN Security Council seeks to cope with security challenges in DR Congo
The scene of an attack in Manzalaho village, near Beni, DR Congo, on February 18, 2020. (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 25 held an online discussion about rising challenges in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, said it is necessary to seek long-term solutions to instabilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
He emphasised the role of dialogue and mediation and increasing the role of local authorities.
The implementation of agreements on peace, security and cooperation between the Democratic Republic of Congo and countries in the region should be continuously prioritised to jointly address cross-border security challenges, he suggested.
The same day, the UN Security Council agreed to adopt a resolution extending sanctions against some individuals and organisations in the Democratic Republic of Congo./.