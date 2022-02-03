UN Security Council supports ASEAN’s role in facilitating peaceful solution in Myanmar
The members of the United Nations Security Council reiterated their full support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) role in facilitating a peaceful solution in the interest of the people of Myanmar and their livelihoods.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (right) presents medical equipment and supplies to support Myanmar's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The members of the United Nations Security Council reiterated their full support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) role in facilitating a peaceful solution in the interest of the people of Myanmar and their livelihoods.
In a press statement on the situation in Myanmar, they called for an immediate cessation of all forms of violence throughout the country and to ensure the safety of civilians.
They welcomed the appointment of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as the ASEAN Special Envoy, and expressed their support for his role and his diplomatic efforts to commence constructive dialogue among all parties concerned.
They looked forward to his visit to Myanmar at the earliest opportunity to meet with all parties concerned and carry out mediation that facilitates the dialogue process, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance.
The members expressed deep concern at the continuing state of emergency imposed in Myanmar and alarm at the large numbers of internally displaced persons.
They reiterated the need for full, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel.
Earlier the same day, the ASEAN Chairman also issued a statement on the situation in Myanmar, saying it is of critical importance for all sides to promote a conducive condition for a constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis in the interest of the people of Myanmar.
ASEAN member states called on all parties to ensure the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to those most in need.
They urged Myanmar authorities to take concrete actions to effectively and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) reached at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting last April.
They also called on Myanmar authorities to facilitate missions of the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair, beginning with the first visit to Myanmar as soon as possible to meet with all parties concerned, in order to move forward the implementation of the 5PC.
Cambodia – ASEAN Chair 2022 – said ASEAN Foreign Ministers will meet on February 16-17 to look into the aid to Myanmar./.