ASEAN Thailand sets Promising Future for EV Thailand is currently focusing on transforming its vehicle manufacturing of internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

ASEAN ASEAN holds webinar on fourth industrial revolution The ASEAN Secretariat on January 26 held a webinar to discuss the Consolidated Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for ASEAN which was recently adopted by the ASEAN Leaders at the 38th Summit in October 2021.

World RoK, ASEAN nations to launch joint projects in green, digital technologies The Republic of Korea (RoK) and a number of Southeast Asian nations agreed on January 26 to expand their joint research and development in green and digital technologies, as well as launch six projects this year.

ASEAN ASEAN’s SME business matching portal launched The ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ACCMSME), on January 25, launched the ASEAN Access MATCH – a business matching platform – in a bid to step up trade within and beyond the region.