Rohingya people wait for food relief at Thankhali refugee camp in Bangladesh's Ukhia district on January 21 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Kuwaiti Ambassador to the United Nations Mansour al-Otaibi has said that the UN Security Council will press Myanmar to ensure that Rohingya who fled the country can return home in safety and freedom.Mansour al-Otaibi told reporters after a UN delegation ended a tour of Bangladesh's refugee camps on April 30 that this is a humanitarian crisis and a human rights issue, and the situation cannot remain without a solution.The diplomat said all parties should show commitment to solve it as soon as possible.The Security Council would "try to explore ways and means to speed up implementation of the (repatriation accord) signed between Bangladesh and Myanmar for safe, free, voluntary and dignified return of the refugees," he stressed.Envoys from the 15 council members on April 29 visited camps around Cox's Bazar where about 700,000 Rohingya have sought refuge since Myanmar's military launched a crackdown on their community in Rakhine state last August.The envoys met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on April 30 morning, who expressed her hope that China, Russia, India and Japan would play an important role in dealing with the crisis.PM Hasina also reiterated the call for the international community to put more pressure on the Myanmar government so that they take their citizens back to their country.According to the PM, Myanmar should obey the accord on the repatriation of Rohingya, which was signed between the two nations last November.-VNA