Politics Communist Parties of Vietnam, Peru enhance cooperation efficiency Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 10 for Secretary General of the Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Luis Alberto Villanueva Carbajal, who is on his first-ever working visit to Vietnam from November 9-19.

Politics President pays working visit to south central Phu Yen province President Vo Van Thuong has commended the south central province of Phu Yen for its efforts to overcome difficulties to boost socio-economic development, ensure national defence and security and enhance Party building and rectification.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 10 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Deputy PM hosts Warburg Pincus CEO Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 10 for Charles R. Kaye, CEO of Warburg Pincus, during which he expressed his hope that Warburg Pincus, one of the US’s leading investment funds, will continue to be a bridge to bring investors from the US and other countries to Vietnam.