Society Fund raising programme for the poor to take place on October 17 A live television and radio programme will be held in Hanoi on October 17 in response to the emulation movement "For the poor - Leave no one behind" launched by the Prime Minister.

Society ASEAN expands cooperarion with parners to promote digital transformation in education Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son on October 14 chaired the 6th ASEAN Plus Three Education Ministers Meeting (APT EMM) and the 6th East Asia Summit Education Ministers Meeting (EAS EMM).

Society Additional 21 students graduate from int'l public health programme Twenty-one students, including three foreigners, have graduated from the International Master of Public Health Programme at the Institute of Preventive Medicine and Public Health under the Hanoi Medical University (HMU).