Cambodian migrant workers wait for transport upon returning from Thailand in March. (Photo: Facebook/Khmer Times)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The UN has announced that it will provide 1 million USD to a joint programme with the Cambodian Government to support Cambodian migrant workers to return home.



The Khmer Times daily on July 15 quoted Cambodian Minister of Interior SarKheng as saying that the six-month programme will be carried out in BanteayMeanchey, Battambang and Siem Reap provinces.



The programme is also to ensure the provision of necessary social and economic services to the migrant workers as well as contribute to an effort to manage and address impact caused by COVID-19 toward the migrant workers, he said.

If the programme is implemented successfully, the Cambodian Government may propose the financial addition from the UN for other localities.

From March 21 to July 13, more than 100,000 Cambodian migrant workers returned from Thailand./.