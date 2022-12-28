World Greater Jakarta light rail transit to be operational middle next year Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 26 said that Greater Jakarta light rail transit (Jabodebek LRT) will be operational from the middle of next year.

World Indonesia to shut down largest COVID-19 hospital The Indonesian government has decided to discontinue its largest, makeshift COVID-19 hospital occupying the former Asian Games athletes’ village in Jakarta due to a steady decline in new cases.

World Indonesia grows sorghum to ease reliance on rice Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province is developing into a growing and consumption area of sorghum – a kind of nutrient-rich cereal plant, contributing to dealing with the shortage of rice for stockpile in the country.