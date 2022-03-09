Society Vietnamese delegation attends gender equality-relating meetings The Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva attended gender equality-related meetings held on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day.

Society Vietnamese women's great contribution to international integration Throughout Vietnam’s history, women have upheld patriotism and indomitability, with bright examples like the Trung sisters, Ba Trieu and woman general Le Chan, or revolutionaries Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Thi Sau. During peace time, Vietnamese women have affirmed their roles in all aspects of social life, carrying on the fine traditions.