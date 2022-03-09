UN Women representative hails Vietnam’s efforts to promote gender equality
Elisa Fernandez Saenz, UN Women Representative in Vietnam (Photo: UN Women in Vietnam)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government has made significant progress in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG5 on Gender Equality, said Elisa Fernandez Saenz, UN Women Representative in Vietnam.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the 13th National Women’s Congress, the UN Women Representative also spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts to enhance gender equality and women’s empowerment.
Vietnam has set up a solid legal framework conducive to gender equality, she said, stressing the significance of the Gender Equality Law, the Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control, and the National Strategy for Gender Equality (2021-2030).
The official noted that over the past years, Vietnam has shown strong commitments and efforts to improve the status of the women in all spheres, including the political.
This can be seen in the outcomes of the 15th the National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils elections at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure held on 10 June 2021, where the percentage of female deputies reached 30.26 percent - the highest representation of the fair sex in parliament since the 5th National Assembly (1976-1981).
“We need to emphasise that Vietnam is now 4.7 percent higher than the global average of 25.5 percent of female parliamentarians, moving Vietnam from the 65th to the 54th in the global ranking,” she highlighted, describing this as a remarkable achievement of the country in promoting gender equality and in the empowerment of women through the increase of women’s participation in parliament.
Regarding economic development, women have made a significant contribution to the economy since they constitute 47.7 percent of the labour force and make up 26.5 percent of the business owners and CEOs, much higher than the regional levels, the official noted.
Women’s equal representation and meaningful participation in the leadership positions and decision-making at all levels, in both public and private sectors, are essential for Vietnam to realise inclusively and sustainably its socio-economic development vision, to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, and to “Leave No One Behind”, she said.
The official recommended Vietnam sharpen focus on narrowing the gender pay gap and prevalence of violence against women and girls, adding that certain groups of women and girls are in need of specific attention such as ethnic minority people, those living with disabilities or HIV, in rural or natural disaster-prone areas, and migrant workers.
UN Women presents equipment to the Centre for Women and Development to support victims of gender-based violence during COVID-19. (Photo: UN Women in Vietnam)On cooperation with Vietnam to promote gender equality, she affirmed the UN Women will continue to support the Government in fulfilling its commitments to eliminate discrimination against women and girls, advance women’s rights, and promote equality between women and men, and boys and girls.
UN Women has provided technical advice and supported the Government in implementing policies and programmes that promote women's leadership and participation in decision-making at all levels and effectively preventing and responding to gender-based violence in the family and public places; enhanced women's economic rights through access to social services, resources and decent work opportunities; and provided consultancy on appropriate planning and resource allocation for the promotion of gender equality at the national level, the official highlighted.
Apart from that, UN Women also carries out communication campaigns and activities to tackle gender stereotypes so that all women, men, boys, girls and other genders can reach their full potential, she concluded./.
Elisa Fernandez at an event to call for gender equality in Vietnam. (Photo: UN Women in Vietnam)