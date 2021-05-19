Uncle Ho remembered on his 131st birthday
Organisations and people from all walks of life in the central province of Nghe An have offered flowers and incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien special national relic site in the leader’s home village on the occasion of the beloved national leader’s 131st birthday.
A delegation from the provincial border guard high command offers flower to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
Among them were delegations from the provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Fatherland Front committee.
The delegates expressed their immense gratitude towards the late leader, who dedicated his whole life for the national liberation cause, and the struggle for the country’s peace and happiness.
They pledged to study and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, as well as strive to successfully carry out the resolutions adopted at the 19th provincial party congress and the 13th National Party Congress.
President Ho Chi Minh led the country to success in its struggle for national independence. On September 2, 1945, he read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam./.