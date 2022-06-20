Politics President of Malta highly values Vietnam’s growing stature President of Malta George Vella highly valued Vietnam’s growing stature in the region and the world, while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Malta Duong Hai Hung who recently came to present his credentials in Valletta capital.

Politics Quang Binh, Lao province foster partnership High-ranking delegations of the central province of Quang Binh and Savannakhet province of Laos held talks and signed a new cooperation agreement in Dong Hoi city on June 19.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Indian ambassador visits Telecommunications University in Khanh Hoa Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma visited the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang city on June 19 as part of his working visit to the central province of Khanh Hoa.