UNDP, Japan partner to advance responsible business practices in Vietnam
The UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam and the Embassy of Japan (EOJ) jointly launched in Hanoi on July 6 the global strategic partnership between UNDP and the Government of Japan to advance responsible business practices in Japanese companies and their supply chains in Vietnam.
The new project will help strengthen the understanding and capacity of national governments, Japanese businesses, their suppliers, and partners to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). Vietnam is one of the 17 countries prioritised by the Government of Japan for this global project to advance responsible business practices in Japanese companies and their supply chains in Vietnam.
In Vietnam, the project will focus on promoting Human Rights Due Diligence, a core element of UNGPs, through training and guidance sessions for Japanese companies and their supply chains.
The private sector has a leading role to play in fostering a more equitable and sustainable society, said Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam.
“Japan is among the first countries in Asia to adopt a National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights. Today UNDP and the Government of Japan are pleased to launch a global strategic partnership in Vietnam to help promote responsible business by introducing human rights due diligence among Japanese companies and their suppliers, to enable better management of potential risks while improving competitiveness in the global supply chain,” she said.
The Japanese Government has demonstrated a firm commitment to the UNGPs through the adoption of the National Action Plan (NAP) on Business and Human Rights in October 2020. This commitment will reinforce the reputation and performance of Japanese companies both in Japan and in countries where they operate. The Government of Vietnam, with UNDP technical support, has been developing its own NAP which is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval by 2023.
Meanwhile, Daisuke Okabe, Minister of the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam, said: “We hope that Japanese companies will actively use the information and know-how provided through this project in their own operations, proactively address risks related to human rights and further enhance their reputation in the global market.”
The Japanese Government’s support to this global project complements the funding provided to UNDP by the European Union and the Government of Sweden to promote the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights among governments and businesses in countries around the world./.
