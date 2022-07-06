Business Workers’ average monthly income grows 5.3% in H1 Workers’ average monthly income stood at 6.5 million VND (278 USD) in the first half of this year, respectively rising 5.3% and 11% from the same period of 2021 and 2020, statistics showed.

Business Hai Phong striving to attract over 2.5 billion USD in FDI this year For the last half of 2022, Hai Phong city will apply itself to flexibly and effectively fighting COVID-19 and shoring up business and investment activities so as to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), a local official has said.