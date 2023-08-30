Videos Photos highlight reunion of ex-prisoners in Con Dao’s sacred land A photo exhibition showcasing reunions of former prisoners on Con Dao Island, once known as “Hell on Earth”, opened recently in the southeastern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Politics President of Thai Privy Council supports friendship with Vietnam President of the Privy Council of Thailand Surayud Chulanont received Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on August 29, showing his high evaluation of and support for the friendship and enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, China to hold 8th border defence friendship exchange in September The eighth border defence friendship exchange between Vietnam and China is scheduled to take place in Vietnam’s northern province of Lao Cai and its neighbouring Chinese province of Yunnan on September 7 - 8.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.