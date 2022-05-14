UNDP pledges additional 1,450 flood-proof houses for Vietnam
Delegates look at miniature model houses (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will help build an additional 1,450 flood-resistant houses for poor households in coastal provinces of Vietnam in the future, UNDP representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen has said.
Wiesen made the statement during a workshop themed “Storm and flood resilient housing: Successful model in Vietnam and ways forward” which was held in Hanoi on May 13.
Since 2018, a total of 4,100 flood-proof houses have been built through the support of the UNDP and the Vietnamese Government, to increase the resilience of coastal communities who are vulnerable to the impact of climate change, particularly rising sea levels and flooding.
The UNDP representative emphasised that these safe houses contribute to securing the livelihoods of residents in coastal provinces by helping them to withstand subsequent storms which have made landfall in Vietnam over recent years, as well as the dangers of severe flooding.
She underscored the importance of ensuring that society’s most vulnerable people are not left behind, noting that the UNDP will continue to accompany the Government to build an additional 1,450 flood resistant houses in coastal provinces from Binh Dinh to Ca Mau in the near future.
As Quang Ngai is among the first provinces of the project, 683 houses were built across its five coastal districts in the past four years, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Phuoc Hien said.
Phan Quy Phuong, Vice Chairman of Thua Thien-Hue People's Committee, highlighted the efficiency of flood-resistant houses during the historic flooding in 2020. These structures helped poor and disadvantaged households living in flood prone areas overcome challenges and quickly stabilise their lives.
At the workshop, representatives of management agencies from 28 coastal localities, Vietnamese and international experts and scientists shared their practical experiences in building flood-resistant houses in the central coastal provinces, as well as the necessary skills which can help local people to overcome future natural disasters./.