Health Vietnam logs 142 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 143 more COVID-19 cases, including 142 domestically-transmitted infections and one imported, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 30, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Additional 56 domestically-transmitted cases confirmed Vietnam confirmed 56 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the morning of May 30, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Vietnam reports 52 more domestic COVID-19 infection cases Vietnam recorded an additional 52 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 30, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health COVID-19: Additional 141 local cases recorded in Vietnam on May 29 afternoon Vietnam logged 141 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and two imported cases in the past 6 hours to 6pm on May 29, according to the Ministry of Health.