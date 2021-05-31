Health Vietnam records 82 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases Vietnam logged 85 new COVID-19 cases, including 82 domestically-transmitted and three imported, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 31, the Ministry of Health announced.

Politics Deputy PM Dam asks for preventing pandemic from spreading to safe areas Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked authorities and relevant forces to work hard to prevent COVID-19 in lockdown areas in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang from spreading to safe areas or adjacent localities.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam records 61 new infections on early May 31 Vietnam reported 61 more locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on May 31, pushing the national count to 7168, according to the Ministry of Health.