Health Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart, a member of Vingroup, has obtained approval for sale from the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Vietnam records 71 days without community transmission As of June 26, Vietnam entered the 71st day without new COVID-19 infections among the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 25 No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on June 25 afternoon, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.