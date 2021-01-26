Business Reference exchange rate revised down by 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,142 VND per USD on January 26, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Gov’t continues legal assistance to SMEs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently approved a legal assistance program for small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the 2021-2025 period.

Business Vietnam’s supporting industries receive push to develop further The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade is actively implementing a lot of supporting industry development programmes, given the great importance of supporting industries.