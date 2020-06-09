Society Solar power projects prove effective in Quang Binh province Under the Government’s scheme on developing solar energy in Vietnam, central Quang Binh province has become home to 180 solar power projects and the number is expected to rise in the time to come.

Society Activities for 59th anniversary of AO disaster discussed The Central Committee of the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) held a conference in Hanoi on June 8 to discuss activities marking the 59th anniversary of Vietnam AO/Dioxin disaster.

Society Experts: Vietnam signing on to ILO’s Convention 105 a significant step Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention 105 suits the country’s process of refining its market economy mechanisms and realises the Party and State’s consistent policy of ensuring human rights amid global integration, according to labour experts.