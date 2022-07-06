Society Hanoi police detain man for anti-State propaganda Hanoi’s police have taken a man into custody as they are investigating his allegations of “making, storing, distributing or disseminating information, documents and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 17 of the 2015 Penal Code (revised in 2017).

Society Campaign spreads message of zero tolerance for violence against children, women The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), in collaboration with UN agencies and the Australian Aid, launched a campaign on July 5 to enhance public awareness of women and children protection, spreading the message of zero tolerance for violence against children and women.

Society ​Workers hope for allowance increase amid price surge As prices surge, labourers are not only hoping for a pay rise but also an increase in additional allowances in order to relieve some of the growing financial pressure.

Health COVID-19 infections with BA.5 sub-variant may increase: committee Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the 15th meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 5 amid the appearance of the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron.