Environment Quang Tri: 144 unexploded ordnances safely handled PeaceTrees Vietnam (PTVN)’s bomb and mine clearance team announced on August 15 that it had successfully handled a vault containing 144 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in the central province of Quang Tri.

Environment Producers to be subject to recycling obligations A workshop was held by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MoNRE) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15 to promote the Extended Producer Responsibility (ERP) Act among manufacturers and importers under the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection.

Environment Vietnam strives to conserve elephants In Vietnam, elephants are classified as critically endangered in the Vietnam Red Book, and are included in the group with the highest conservation status, whose exploitation for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited. ​