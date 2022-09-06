UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay speaks in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO Ha Kim Ngoc had a working session with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay in northern Ninh Binh province on September 6, during which the guest pledged to continue assisting Vietnam in fields managed by UNESCO.



Ngoc, who is also Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, hailed Azoulay's ongoing visit to Vietnam, considering it an important milestone in ties between Vietnam and UNESCO.



He thanked UNESCO for standing side by side with Vietnam over the years.



He suggested UNESCO continue helping Vietnam fulfil the United Nations sustainable development goal on education (MDG 4), deliver on international commitments on climate change, as well as perfect cultural development policies.



Azoulay, for her part, praised the strong development of all aspects in Vietnam, saying Vietnam has the potential and resources for further development.



She highlighted the need for sustainable development, including preservation of cultural heritage values she has seen in Vietnam. She cited Trang An as a successful example of the balance between development and heritage preservation.



Speaking highly of the active and proactive role of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, one of the most dynamic in Asia-Pacific, the guest pledged to continue assisting Vietnam in fields managed by UNESCO./.