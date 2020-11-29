Unexploded bomb weighing 340kg found on Hanoi’s street
Hanoi (VNA) - An unexploded bomb weighing about 340kg was found at a construction site on Cua Bac street in downtown Hanoi on November 28 evening.
Workers found the bomb which was buried two metres underground at the construction site for the headquarters of the Power Transmission Corporation No 1 at 15 Cua Bac street.
As soon as the bomb was reported to authorities, traffic in the area was restricted and soldiers from Hanoi’s Military High Command arrived at the site to inspect and deactivate it.
According to the Military High Command, there were options to dispose of the bomb but by November 29 morning, the options had not been approved.
A representative from the Military High Command said that the bomb was expected to be moved on December 1 or 2.
As the bomb was too big, it was likely that the disposal would involve the Ministry of National Defence, the representative said. The ministry has not announced any evacuation plans for people living in the neighbourhood./.