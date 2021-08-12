Society People who want to go to airports must meet certain requirements The holder of an oversea flight ticket must meet specific requirements to go through checkpoints to an international airport, according to a document signed by Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan on August 11 detailing instructions on procedures for those who want to go to international airports to go abroad.

Society Hanoi to conduct PCR test on 1.3 million people for COVID-19 The capital city of Hanoi is racing against time to conduct mass COVID-19 testing for high-risk people in an effort to soon stamp out the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and return to the “new normal.”

Society Red Cross launches campaign to support COVID-19-hit residents The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC)’s Central Committee has launched a campaign to assist disadvantaged people who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and frontline forces in the fight against the COVID-19.

Society Da Nang eyes top three performers in digital transformation The central city of Da Nang is eyeing to be in the top three performers in digital transformation, information security and e-commerce by 2030.