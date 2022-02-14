Society New highway planned in Mekong Delta A new 188-kilometre highway in the Mekong Delta between Chau Doc city in An Giang province and Soc Trang province is planned to be built, and the feasibility study for it has been handed to the Ministry of Transport by the My Thuan Project Management Board.

Society HCM City: Kindergarten, primary school students back to school More than one million kindergarten, primary school and sixth grade students in Ho Chi Minh City returned to classrooms on February 14 morning after nine months of COVID-19-induced online learning.

Society OVs in France pray for peace A prayer for peace for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living in Paris and surrounding areas was held on February 13 at Truc Lam Zen Monastery in Villebon-sur-Yvette, 25km south of the capital.

Society Blood donation feature to be launched on Facebook in Vietnam A feature for blood donations in Vietnam will be launched on Facebook social network on February 16, enabling donors to easily connect with blood reception facilities.